Young carer from Rushden writes support guide to help others

A teenager has used her experience as a young carer to write a support guide for others in the same situation.

Natasha Krywald lost her father to terminal cancer aged just three and became a young carer after her mum became disabled when she was eight.

Natasha's book for young carers

But this has never stopped her helping others and she was chosen to cut the ribbon for the new M&S store at Rushden Lakes for her work in the community, including setting up and running a support group for young carers at The Ferrers School in Higham.

Natasha also won the Shining Star Award at last year’s Jane Roebuck Carers Awards, an annual event to recognise the outstanding work by carers in Northamptonshire.

The youngster from Rushden has now written a book, The Carers Companion, which she hopes will help others who care for a loved one at a young age.

Natasha said: “I have been a young carer since I was eight.

“For over a year now, I have been working on this book ‘The Carers Companion’ and now have reached an incredible goal, the final designing is finished and the Rotary Club have funded me to get 3,000 copies published, due on January 1 2018.

“This is a massive achievement, but I am now trying to spread the word about this resource.

“It is a full support guide for young carers, aimed at children as young as six, and it teaches them everything they need to know about caring for someone else and themselves.”

Natasha had support for the book from the Rotary Club of Rushden and Chichele as well as AW Creative, who helped to re-design the book for her.

Natasha wants to ensure that as many young people as possible get the book and copies will be given to young carers free of charge.

For more information about the book, click here