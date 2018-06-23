Yet more accolades for Wellingborough pub

A Wellingborough pub has added to its trophy cabinet after picking up two more awards.

The Coach and Horses in Oxford Street has been named the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) cider pub of the year for both Northamptonshire and the East Midlands.

It’s the latest in a long line of awards for the pub, which prides itself on being a real ale Mecca.

Landlord John Eames said: “We are very pleased and it’s nice to know we are still getting the support from our customers and Camra.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their support.

“The pub wouldn’t be anything without its customers.”

The pub serves ice cold cider at their cider bar, which has 15 taps on rotation ranging from anything between 4 per cent ABV to 9.5 per cent ABV.

Ciders include traditional dry and medium ciders to fruit ciders, such as Lilley’s mango, rhubarb and elderflower.

Mr Eames said the fruit ciders are as popular now as the traditional drinks, if not more.

He said: “I think cider has come on leaps and bounds over the years.

“It’s being recognised and supported by Camra and that’s a massive boost.”

The pub is now in with a chance of winning the national Camra cider pub of the year award.