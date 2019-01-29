Yellow warnings for snow and ice in Northamptonshire in place until Friday

Snow showers are expected in Northamptonshire this evening with overnight temperatures expected to drop to -2C.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice between 5pm today and midday tomorrow, and another one between 3pm on Thursday and midday Friday.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place across the East Midlands (Picture: Met Office)

Light rain in the early afternoon is expected to turn into snow around 6pm.

As the temperature drops into the minuses overnight, there is a high chance of icy roads and pavements on Wednesday morning.

"A band of rain will arrive across Wales, northern and western England through the middle of Tuesday, then move eastwards through Tuesday afternoon and evening," a Met Office spokesman said.

"As skies clear overnight, ice is likely to form on some surfaces. In addition, wintry showers will follow into western areas on Wednesday morning, giving further slight accumulations of snow in a few places."

The forecast on Northamptonshire's Pitsford Weather Centre's website says a low moderate north-westerly breeze on Tuesday afternoon is expected to "bring in some snow showers, admittedly arriving a little earlier than anticipated" and "these snow showers will have cleared south-eastwards by the evening, but some lighter falls could return overnight".

Thursday and Friday's weather forecast suggests further snowfalls in Northamptonshire, with the Met Office's website predicting snow from 6pm through to 9am with temperatures around the 0C mark.

"Rain and snow is expected to move in from the southwest, moving across England and Wales through Thursday into Friday," said the spokesman.

"This is likely to fall as heavy rain at first across the far southwest of England, but as it meets the cold air established over the rest of the country snow becomes more likely.

"Overnight Thursday into early Friday ice may also become a hazard on any untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing."