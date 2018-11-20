X Factor star to turn on Wellingborough’s Christmas lights

An X Factor finalist will join Wellingborough's mayor at this year's Christmas lights switch on.

The cast of Cinderella, including X Factor finalist Christopher Maloney, who plays Prince Charming in the panto, will be joining Cllr Malcolm Ward to turn on this year’s display at 5.30pm on Saturday (November 24) in Market Street.

This will be followed by a fireworks display, sponsored by Stanton Cross.

A number of local organisations will be taking to the stage from 2.30pm alongside Connect FM’s breakfast host Liz Jeeves, including award-winning Singing for Breathing, a local group for people with COPD and respiratory conditions, Wellingborough’s Northamptonshire Music & Performing Arts Trust group (NMPAT) and The Skittlez, a vocal harmony group.