Would you be willing to walk on hot coals for Corby hospice?

Can you take the heat?

Willing volunteers are needed to brave the hot coals and take part in a fire walk for Lakelands Hospice in Corby.

The event is taking place at The Grampian Club on Thursday, May 31, and will be led Corby-born Diane Gower, who is an international therapist and fire walk instructor.

Community fundraiser for the hospice Marina Rae said: “Fancy becoming a fire walk angel and braving the hot coals to raise vital funds for Lakelands?

“Taking part in a fire walk is not for the faint-hearted, but if you do, we will guarantee you a unique personal challenge and a fantastic opportunity for your family and friends to sponsor you as you step out over the hot coals.

“Whatever your motivation, if you choose to take the Lakelands Firewalk Angel challenge, the elation you feel after just a few steps will stay with you forever.”

Places are limited for the fundraiser, which costs £60 to register.

Anyone who takes part must be over-18 and will complete a two-hour training session at 6pm on the night before family and friends gather to watch them take part in the walk itself at 8pm.

The main event will be followed by a barbecue and disco.

Lakelands Hospice in Butland Road is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

To register or for more information about the fire walk call Marina on 01536 747755 or email marinarae@lakelandshospice.org.uk.