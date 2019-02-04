Would-be thief left till receipt in car parked in Northampton... leading police to CCTV of shopping trip

CCTV images have been released by police in a bid to identify a man who may have information about an incident in which a car was interfered with in Far Cotton.

Between 11pm on Monday, January 14 and 8.15am on Tuesday, January 15, a locked vehicle parked in Towcester Road, Northampton, was entered and searched by someone who left behind items including a till receipt.

Do you recognise this man? Pictures: Northamptonshire Police.

Officers used the receipt to identify store CCTV showing a man who may have information about the incident, Northamptonshire Police today said.

The man pictured, or anyone with information about his identity, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.