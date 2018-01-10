World War One medals stolen in Northamptonshire burglary

World War One medals were among items stolen in a burglary in Northamptonshire.

The burglary happened on Saturday, December 30, between 8am and 8.45pm, in Hyde Close, Roade. Police released the information today.

Entry into the property was forced via the back door.

Items stolen include a number of war medals (pictured) with the engraving ‘JC Miller, Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, Service number 2155’ on them.

Cash, jewellery and a blue notebook were also stolen.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.