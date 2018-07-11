World Cup final won’t be shown on big screen in Kettering

Sunday’s World Cup final won’t be broadcast on Kettering’s big screen even if England get past Croatia tonight (Wednesday).

Kettering Council has faced calls to show England games on the screen which is used for events such as showing films in the Market Place at Christmas.

But they say they cannot do so as the screen’s age means it can’t show live broadcasts at the moment.

Labour councillor Clark Mitchell (Avondale Grange) says he also asked the council to show the quarter-final win against Sweden.

He said: “I think this was a perfect opportunity to get people into the town centre.

“It’s a great shame, it’s heartbreaking.

“Either way you look at it there will be an England game on this weekend.

“With KettFest going on as well the atmosphere in the town would have been so good.

“In 1966 we didn’t have the capacity to do this but now we do and it would have been amazing.”

A Kettering Council spokesman said: “We have received some requests to show England’s remaining World Cup matches on the council’s big screen.

“Unfortunately the big screen is starting to show its age and therefore we are only able to screen pre-recorded material on it at the moment.

“We are however delighted to see that a number of licensed premises in the area are planning coverage and we would like to join all fans in wishing the team the very best of luck.

“We hope everybody enjoys the game on Wednesday, and hopefully Sunday.

“Come on England! Football’s coming home!”

England play Croatia tonight in their first World Cup semi-final since 1990.