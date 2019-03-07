Amaya Poole and Jack Brown, both 5, of Millbrook Infant School, Kettering, as 'Harley Quinn and The Joker

World Book Day 2019 in Northamptonshire

It's World Book Day 2019 and little ones across Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and East Northants headed off to school today dressed as their favourite fictional characters from literature.

Parents have been inundating the Northants Telegraph with pictures of their children dressed to impress.

Georgia Henderson, 10, of Millbrook Junior School, Kettering, as Gangster Granny

Erica-Ellie Cox, 6, from Barton Seagrave Primary School, as The Queen of Hearts (Alice in Wonderland)

Reggie Howard, 5, of Brambleside Primary School, Kettering, as Postman Pat

Alissa Mahon, 6, of Woodnewton Primary School, Corby, as the house in the film Up

