Workplace accidents killed three people in Kettering, Wellingborough and East Northants in last four years

Workplace accidents have claimed three lives in north Northamptonshire in the last four years, new figures show.

Across the UK, more than 1,000 staff and members of the public have died in workplaces – though a Health and Safety Executive report says the UK rate is among the lowest in the EU.

The HSE report shows that no deaths were recorded in a Kettering workplace in 2017-18, the most recent year published.

The most recent was in 2015-16, when one died: a 60-year-old man, employed in services, who was struck by a moving vehicle.

In the 2017-18 financial year one person died in a Wellingborough workplace: a 30-year-old man, employed in construction, who was struck by an object.

And in East Northamptonshire in 2014-15, a 35-year-old man, employed in construction, who was trapped by something collapsing.

Across the East Midlands, 70 workplace fatalities were recorded between 2014-15 and 2017-18 – the fourth-most per population of Britain’s 11 regions.

The number of fatalities in workplaces has reduced nationally since the 1980s, and the rate now sits at around a quarter of its average during that decade.

Across Britain, an average of 141 people have died annually in workplaces in recent years. At a rate of 0.51 deaths per 100,000 workers across the UK, the country is behind only Finland in the EU for workplace safety.

The most people were killed in the construction industry, in which an average of 39 workers die each year. Agriculture, which has 28 fatalities each year, and manufacturing, with 19, have the next-highest numbers of deaths.

But agriculture and waste management are the most dangerous industries, with an average of eight and seven workers per 100,000 respectively dying each year.

Across all jobs, people were most likely to be killed by falling from a height, or being struck by a vehicle.

In addition to workers, 100 members of the public died in work-connected accidents in 2017-18. Just over half of them were killed on railways, and a further 16 in the health and social work sector.