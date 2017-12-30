Work under way to refurbish busy East Northants lock

One of the busiest locks on the River Nene in Northamptonshire is getting a complete overhaul.

Wadenhoe Lock is being refurbished including repairs to the structure, replacement of its mechanism and a thorough paint job.

The first phase of the work, which took place in November, required the lock to be drained of water so the parts usually beneath the surface could be fully inspected and repaired.

The lock is scheduled to close again between January 3 and February 12 for work to continue on the gates, mechanism and paintwork.

Andy Bennison, Anglian Waterways assets senior specialist at the Environment Agency, said: “Our precious waterways are an important part of our nation’s rich heritage and beauty.

“They are a national treasure, valued for their contribution to our environment, our health and wellbeing, and our economy.

“We’re proud to play a part in caring for them, and we take that responsibility very seriously.

“Maintaining them to a good, safe working standard is our number one priority.

“We invest money very carefully to ensure the best value for every pound we spend.

“This means our waterways will continue to offer outstanding value to the many, many people who enjoy them every year.”

The work is being undertaken as part of a £1.4m investment into Anglian Waterways, in which work will also be done to locks at Woodford, Titchmarsh, Cotterstock and Ashton.

Wadenhoe Lock, which bypasses a Grade II-listed watermill with medieval origins, is located in one of the most picturesque areas of the River Nene.

Its electrically-operated guillotine gates give access to about 7,000 boaters every year.