Work to install new play and sport equipment at Corby park starts tomorrow

A £35k grant will help Corby Borough Council make major improvements to West Glebe Park.

New additions to the park will include table tennis, a picnic area with benches and tables and fitness equipment with a multi station rig, multi station bench, hand bike, recumbent bike and plyometric boxes.

West Glebe Park

Residents can expect works to start tomorrow (Monday, April 15) and will be completed over the summer period.

West Glebe Park and Pavilion has become increasingly popular with an increase in usage from 37,000 in 2016/17 to more than 70,000 in 2018/19.

The Park currently provides open spaces, five football pitches, floodlit Astroturf pitch, multi-use games area which now includes tennis free of charge, play area and skate park, as well as a full programme of community led meetings and groups and the Council’s own exercise to music and chair classes.

Corby Borough Council’s Lead Member for Community Cllr John McGhee said “I am so pleased we have been successful in gaining this funding to make improvements to the park. Thank you to the casual users of the park, Northamptonshire Sport, Corby SMASH, Corby Town Tennis Club, organisers of Park Run, Alliance Leisure and Public Health, who all got behind the bid and supported us in our task of giving West Glebe Park a makeover.

“We would also like to thank the friends of West Glebe Park who supported the application by consulting with the users.

“I look forward to all of our visitors being able to enjoy the new installations which are definitely going to add further aspect to the already popular park.”

The grant has been provided by WREN and the scheme has been devised in conjunction with First For Wellbeing.