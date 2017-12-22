Work to improve busy Wellingborough junction starts next month

Work to improve traffic flow in the area of Wellingborough centred on Broad Green, Harrowden Road and Gold Street will start on January 8.

The main part of the work is to replace the existing traffic signals due to their age and current condition.

The new traffic signals will feature the latest technology, which is responsive to traffic volumes and allows traffic to flow better.

There will also be changes to the road layout with the addition of new signal-controlled pedestrian crossings.

And to ensure that the installation of the pedestrian crossings in Broad Green have a minimal impact on the capacity of the junction, there will no longer be a left turn from the outbound Harrowden Road exit of Broad Green (outside One Stop).

While the work is taking place traffic management will be needed.

It will take the form of some road closures, temporary traffic lights and parking suspensions.

This will be done in phases to minimise disruption.

Between January 8 and March 16, there will be a road closure in Broad Green, outside One Stop to Outlaw Lane.

Traffic will be diverted round the remainder of Broad Green and as such, parking will be temporarily suspended on the south-west stretch, to allow traffic to flow.

Between January 24 and March 16, three-way temporary traffic lights will be in use in Broad Green, Harrowden Road and Gold Street.

And between January 24 and March 16, there will be a road closure in part of Hatton Avenue, nearest Broad Green.

Signs about the planned roadworks have already gone up in the area warning drivers that diversions will be in place while the work, which is scheduled to last for 10 weeks, is carried out.