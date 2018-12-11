Work starts on Corby town centre flats makeover

Work has started on the refurbishment of a prominent 1960s five-storey Corby building.

The ground floor of Neville House is currently used for shops and restaurants, but the residential floors of the building have been empty for a number of years and require major repairs to make them habitable.

Corby Council has bought the site from PA Housing and a £1.5m refurbishment will now begin to improve the façade and interior in order to provide 12 modern, two-bed maisonettes for affordable rent.

This latest regeneration project for Corby Council will be undertaken with contractor Construction and Fit Out Solutions (CAFOS) Ltd, which specialises in completely transforming old buildings.

It is hoped the development will turn what was becoming an eyesore into something of a focal point, while providing much-needed additional affordable homes.

The project will be is due to be completed in summer 2019 and is funded with Right to Buy receipts.

The 12 new properties will add to Corby Council’s housing portfolio and will bring the number of properties built by Corby Council to 142 since 2010.

Corby Council Lead Member for Housing Cllr Bob Eyles said: “We are extremely happy for work to be starting on this major refurbishment of Neville House in partnership with CAFOS Ltd.

“The building is right in the heart of the town and this latest work will use current empty space to provide more much needed quality, affordable homes for people of Corby.”

Adam Collins, director of CAFOS Ltd, said: “CAFOS are excited to be working on such a prominent building in the heart of Corby town centre.

“We are honoured to have the opportunity to breathe life into a historic property bringing modern, desirable residential properties in a fantastic location.

“This is a great project to illustrate CAFOS’s range of expertise in construction and fit out which will play a prominent part in showcasing future projects and building on the success of Neville House.”