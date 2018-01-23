Work ongoing to tackle spate of Asian gold thefts in Northamptonshire

Police have issued an update on their efforts in tackling a spate of Asian gold burglaries which have been affecting communities across the county.

The Northants Telegraph reported last week that there had been about 30 burglaries of this type in Wellingborough and Northampton during November and December.

Thieves have stolen valuable gold and jewellery from Asian families, and a burglary carried out on Friday evening saw four masked men force their way into a property in Brecon Close, Kettering.

The residents were threatened by the gang who stole a gold ring and small quantity of cash before fleeing, which officers believe was another targeted Asian gold robbery.

Northamptonshire Police has been taking action to stop these crimes and has today (Tuesday) issued an update on its efforts in tackling the burglaries.

Detective Superintendent Dennis Murray, head of crime at Northamptonshire Police, said: “We have made nine arrests so far, seized a vehicle and are progressing forensic results we have had back from some of the burglaries.

“We are also working with other forces across the country that have been experiencing a spate of similar crimes.

“Groups of officers from our Special Constabulary have been deployed across the county to patrol areas of concern and they will continue to be on the lookout for any suspicious behaviour.

“In addition to that, we have had meetings with members of the Asian community to discuss protecting their family gold, including moving it out of their homes and into secure safety deposit boxes.”

Officers believe criminals are scoping areas for homes that could be potential targets by looking out for signs that an Asian family lives there, including looking for the display of religious symbols on people’s houses.

Supt Murray added: “We are asking people to be aware of anybody acting suspiciously and to call us if you notice anything. We’d rather get a call and it be a false alarm than not having a call at all.

“We remain absolutely committed to bringing all of the offenders involved in these despicable crimes to justice.”

Police have issued the following advice about protecting your valuables and home:

- Consider removing your gold and jewellery from your home - speak to your bank to find out what safety deposit boxes are available

- Invest in a good quality safe, secured to a brick wall or floor. Search for approved and tested security products at www.securedbydesign.com or www.soldsecure.com

- Make sure your jewellery is marked with a suitable security product such as SmartWater® and register your property free of charge at www.immobilise.com. Find information on traceable liquids at www.securedbydesign.com

- Photograph each piece of valuable gold or jewellery and keep a written description - this will help in appealing for information and returning it to you if it is ever stolen

- Improve home security measures and check callers before opening the door. Further advice on crime prevention is available at www.northants.police.uk

- Report suspicious vehicles in your area or any activity you think is suspicious to police on 101. In an emergency, call 999