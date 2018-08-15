Work ongoing after collapsed sewer pipe causes hole in Wellingborough road

Work is ongoing to fix a sewer pipe which has collapsed and caused a hole on one of the main roads out of Wellingborough.

Emergency traffic management was put in place after the hole was first discovered on Friday on the A509 near Little Irchester.

While the temporary traffic lights have been causing problems for drivers in the area, Anglian Water is hoping to have the issue resolved as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “Our teams are currently working to repair a pumped sewer pipe located on the A509 London Road near Little Irchester.

“Because the pipe is close to the bridge, the repair is more complicated than normal, so we’re working with specialist engineers to ensure that the repair can be completed safely.

“To ensure the safety of our teams and the local community, two-way traffic lights will be in place until the repair has been completed.

“We’re sorry for any disruption this has caused local residents and road users, we’re working hard to ensure things get back to normal as quickly as possible.”