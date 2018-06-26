Work on Wellingborough’s new prison to start by the end of the year

Work on building Wellingborough’s new prison is set to start towards the end of this year, according to a Government minister.

HMP Wellingborough closed in December 2012 and resulted in the loss of almost 600 prison places.

It has been empty since then, but in November 2016, the Ministry of Justice announced that a new category C prison will be built on the site at Millers Park.

Rory Stewart MP, Minister of State for the Ministry of Justice, told the Commons justice select committee today (Tuesday) that funding has been agreed by the Treasury for two new prisons, including Wellingborough.

He said Wellingborough would be publicly funded and Glen Parva would be privately funded.

With regards to the building work, Mr Stewart added: “We can expect in Wellingborough to break the earth, ie the first spades into the earth, towards the end of this year.”

It will house more prisoners than the previous prison and have better facilities to enable inmates to be rehabilitated.

The Northants Telegraph asked the Ministry of Justice for more details about the new prison, but a spokesman said further information is not currently available.

To read more about the building work planned for the prison site, click here