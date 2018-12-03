Work on Raunds flooding problem to start

Work to fix an ongoing flooding problem near Raunds will begin this week.

One resident said she has reported water on Meadow Lane to Anglian Water several times - and the firm now says work will begin on Thursday to fix the problem.

Elsewhere, in Rushden, a burst water main meant some residents were without water and an emergency road closure was put in place over the weekend.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "Our teams have completed a repair to a burst water main on the High Street in Rushden after being alerted to it at the end of last week.

"Some customers in the area may have experienced no water or low pressure but an alternative supply was used to ensure that customer supply was maintained throughout the duration of the repair.

"Due to the nature of the burst, a single lane road closure is in place on the High Street to allow our teams to make the necessary repairs to the surface that was damaged.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank local residents for their patience whilst we make these vital repairs."