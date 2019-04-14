Work begins to build bakery on former Corby steelworks landfill site

Foundations are being dug on a new bakery in Corby after it was given planning permission by Council officers.

The new two-storey Bakeaway food manufacturing plant at Centrix Park, off Phoenix Parkway, is expected to create 145 jobs.

This is how the Bakeaway factory will look when it is completed

The land has not been in use since the demolition of the steelworks nearly forty years ago.

The building was given permission after extensive testing on the land, which is in an area that was once used to dump steelworks waste.

A condition of the planning permission is that if the builders uncover any contaminated land that they had previously not come across, they will, in writing, tell Corby Borough Council how they will deal with it.

The decision notice also include several recommendations from planners to the builders regarding how they should deal with land contamination on site.

Their notice states: “Having regard to the individual circumstances on this proposal, supporting a local business and contributing to the local economy, and local job creation.. it is considered appropriate development in this location.”

You can see details of the planning submission and the full reports {https://publicaccess.corby.gov.uk/publicaccess/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=PK1J5NFFIB800

|here|}.

Leader of Corby Borough Council Cllr Tom Beattie said: “The prospect of new jobs is always welcome news here in Corby and I am pleased that companies continue to show an eagerness to set up business in the borough.”

Director/ agent at CWC Group on behalf of Bakeaway Ltd James Richards said: “We are delighted in the speed and the manner in which the planning application was turned around for us, our client is also extremely grateful as this now allows us to deliver their building to their very strict timetable.”

The new start for Bakeaway comes just three years after the Baird Road-based comapny was saved from going under.

READ MORE: Corby bakery’s large-scale expansion plans for steelworks landfill site

READ MORE: Jobs saved after Corby bakery is sold