Work begins at Kettering’s Cransley Park

Workmen are on site as the development of the long-awaited Cransley Park gets under way.

The five-unit distribution park, just off Junction 8 of the A14, has sat vacant for years after developers St Francis Group changed their plans.

An artist's impression of the site.

The site is expected to create jobs for the area and give Kettering’s economy a £26m boost.

St Francis say an access road will be created for the residents of the nearby Furnace Cottages when Plot D is developed as a ‘goodwill gesture’.

But Wesley Cash, who lives in one of the cottages just a few hundred feet from the site, says the volume of traffic going to and from the development until then will make things difficult.

He said: “It’s going to make it impossible for us to get on and off our driveways.

“There will be lorries going past 24 hours a day, seven days a week and there won’t be any let up.”

It’s understood the site will be developed by the first quarter of 2019.

Traffic lights outside the site are not yet functioning and Mr Cash says he’s asked the county council to put hatched markings outside their houses when they are.

St Francis declined to comment on Mr Cash’s concerns.

Once complete, the site is expected to see almost 2,000 vehicle movements a day.

The units, which are being built speculatively, will range from 25,000 sq ft to 100,000 sq ft.

In January Gareth Williams, development director at St Francis Group, said: “This is an exciting partnership between two likeminded businesses who are committed to developing a range of high quality warehouse and industrial units in key strategic locations.

“We have invested in these sites to create development ready opportunities and now with this announcement we will deliver much needed space into strong regional markets where the supply is currently limited.

“This partnership also marks another step forward in the evolution of the St Francis Group as we continue to leverage the land-assets in our portfolio.”