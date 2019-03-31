Woodford to rev up for scramble season opener

More than 80 solo scramblers will be revving up for the classic season opener run by the Northampton Classic Club at Woodford.

The four-strokes and two-strokes of yesteryear will lay on the nostalgia in style at the superb Northamptonshire hillside course on Sunday, April 7.

Display of classic scramblers including Suzuki and Greeves at Woodford last year.

Twenty-three races include a round of the Greeves national championship, 1975-1981 twin shock class and club championship races.

Aces taking part include former European champion Wayne Partington and local rider Ashley Wilson (26) from Rothwell.

Wilson won five races in his classic debut at Woodford in 2017.

Last year at this event the fitness fanatic scored four wins on a 1973 380 CZ two-stroke.

Greeves champion Jos Goddard (21) and Sam Heitman will be battling it out in thes ultra-competitive Greeves races on machines originally made at Thundersley in Essex.

Practice starts at 10am with the first race at about 11am.

Public entry is £5 including a programme with under-16s free. The track (NN14 3JW) is close to Junction 12 off the A14 and will be signposted.

The public has free access to the pits to see the machines close up and talk to riders.

A catering van and conveniences will be on site. Classic scrambles machines collectors have been invited to display their machines.

For further details contact clerk of the course Colin Hill on 01536 521006.