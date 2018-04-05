Woodford motorbike scramble returns next week

A day of thunder will erupt at Woodford next week when rows of classic scramblers line up for more than 20 races at the Northampton Classic Club (NCC) season opener.

The meeting on Sunday (April 15) on one of the country’s best off-road courses includes a round of the Greeves championship, this series exclusively for the Essex made two-strokes that in the early 1960s twice won the 250cc European moto cross championship.

This fifth annual meeting also includes the first round of the NCC Pre-88 championship.

Great manufacturer names in action from the golden era of moto cross include AJS, Matchless, BSA, CZ, Triumph, Cheney, Metisse, Bultaco, and Maico as well as Greeves.

Some of the man-sized bikes in action include mighty 750cc British twins.

Ace riders at this national classic scramble include Rothwell’s Ashley Wilson (25) who made his classic scrambling debut at this event last year winning five of the six races he contested.

He rides the same 1973 380 blue CZ two-stroke single that blitzed the opposition last year.

Among other local aces is Wellingborough’s Greg Speed who finished third in last year’s Pre-74 national championship.

Current Greeves champion Jos Goddard (20) from Saffron Walden, Essex, and Aaron Graves from Maldon, Essex, who was all but unbeatable prior to a race accident two years ago, are among other lead riders at this colourful event.

The meeting is sponsored by Craig Speed through his company Railbroker of Wellingborough.

It will include a display area for off-road classic machines, many of them in concours condition, trade stands, burger van and toilets.

Practice starts at 10am with the first race at 10.45am.

Admission including programme is only £5, with under-16s free.

The track is signposted from junction 12 of the A14 (nearest post code NN14 3JW).

For further details contact event organiser Colin Hill on 01536 512006.