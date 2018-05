A woman who walked out of Kettering General Hospital yesterday evening is being asked by Northamptonshire Police to let them know she is safe and well.

She left the hospital at 6.20pm on Saturday, May 19 and police and medical staff are concerned for her welfare.

Do you recognise the woman?

Officers urgently need to establish her identity and speak to her in order to check her wellbeing.

Anyone who knows who she is or who may know of her whereabouts, or the lady herself, is asked to call police immediately on 101.