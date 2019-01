A driver in her twenties was injured in a car accident near Northampton Racecourse.

The collision happened on Friday at 7.50pm - police confirmed the details today (Monday) - near the junction of Kingsley Road at St George's Avenue.

Two vehicles, one a Toyota and the other a Volkswagen, were involved and fire crews and paramedics were also there.

A police spokeswoman said: "A 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital for precautionary measures but her injuries weren’t serious or life changing."