Woman was raped five times after being brought to Corby as a modern-day slave

The disturbing stories of two modern-day slaves brought to Corby have been revealed by the authorities.

Speaking to councillors at last week’s Crime and Disorder Committee meeting, Corby Borough Council Safer Corby Manager Antonia Malpas said that people in the town were used as ‘commodities’ by cruel criminals who brought them here to exploit them.

The council is responsible, along with the police and other partners, for combating modern-day slavery as part of its community safety obligations.

Ms Malpas said: “Legislation in 2015 introduced measures to enhance protection for victims and introduce tougher penalties and sentences.

“Modern-day slavery is a brutal and serious crime and people are treated as commodities and exploited for criminal gain.

“It can include slavery and servitude and forced, compulsory labour, often in nail bars and car washes.

“Victims can be unwilling to come forward or they don’t see themselves as victims.”

Outlining two recent cases in Corby where victims were rescued from modern-day slavery, Ms Malpas described how one woman had been seeking work in Slovakia and had been offered work in the UK.

After travelling here she was met by three men who brought her to Corby.

“They offered her accommodation and help with bank accounts,” said Ms Malpas.

“The victim was financially controlled with the males stopping her from accessing bank accounts.”

She was aided by officers who were able to free her from the situation.

A second victim was involved in a six-month online relationship with a man from the UK.

She was promised work in a factory and came to Corby.

Ms Malpas said: “Once here she was raped five times and overheard conversations indicating she was going to be taken to London to work in the sex trade.”

Anyone with concerns about expolitation can call the Modern Day Slavery helpline on 0800 0121 700 or police on 101.