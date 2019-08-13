Woman suffers serious injury in Thrapston horse fall

A woman suffered a serious chest injury after falling from her horse in Thrapston.

Magpas were called just before 4.30pm yesterday (Monday) with a doctor and paramedic racing to the scene in a rapid response vehicle.

The woman, described as being in her late teens, fell from her horse and was given advanced pain relief at the scene.

In a brief statement Magpas, who did not provide an exact location, said: "The doctor-paramedic team then accompanied the patient to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire via land ambulance.

"She was in a very serious but stable condition upon arrival."

East Midlands Ambulance Service was also in attendance.