Woman suffers serious injuries after car overturns near Corby

A driver whose car overturned after coming off a road near Corby was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

At around 10.50am on Sunday, January 27, a black Vauxhall Astra, travelling from Pipewell towards Great Oakley, went through a hedge, overturned and came to rest in a field.

A 36-year-old woman from Kettering was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries; two passengers were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or via the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174645, quoting incident number 189 of 27/01/19.