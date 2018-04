Police are investigating an assault in Kettering in which a 47-year-old woman was sworn at and then spat in the face by an offender.

The incident happened in Stamford Road, close to the Ivy Road junction, between 1.15pm and 1.30pm last Wednesday (March 28).

The suspect was a white man, aged in his 50s, with short grey hair.

Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.