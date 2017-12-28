Woman’s car attacked by boy on bike in Wellingborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman’s car was damaged by a boy on a bike as she tried to leave a supermarket car park.

The incident happened at about 8pm on Friday, December 15, when a woman was in her car leaving the car park at Morrison’s in Sharman Road, Wellingborough.

A police spokesman said: “A young, white male wearing a hoody and riding a silver/light coloured BMX bike rode in front of her and started pulling wheelies and riding dangerously in the road.

“He proceeded to ride alongside her and tried to open her car door but failed as the door was locked.

“He then reached into his pocket, pulled something out and hit the car, causing a large dent.”

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the incident can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.