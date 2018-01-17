Woman robbed in Corby

A woman had her mobile phone stolen after being asked for money in Corby.

The victim was approached by the offender outside McDonald’s in George Street at about 3.45pm on Sunday, January 14.

The offender asked the victim if she had any money, and after being told no, grabbed hold of the victim’s mobile phone and made off along George Street.

The offender was a white woman, in her 50s, 5ft and of slim build.

She had long, grey, untidy hair and was wearing a long, beige coat and white trainers.

Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the robbery or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.