Woman robbed by man with knife in Thrapston

A woman was robbed by a man with a knife as she walked in Thrapston on Wednesday (January 10).

The woman was walking at the junction of De Vere Road and Oundle Road between 8.30pm and 9pm when a man approached her and asked for her handbag.

When she refused to hand it over he produced a knife.

The victim then dropped her bag and ran off.

A police spokesman said: “The offender was a white man, in his late teens to early 20s with dark stubble and a local accent.

“He wore a light grey hooded top with the hood up.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.”

Witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.