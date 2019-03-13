Woman remanded after Kettering shop worker ‘jabbed’ at with needle

A Kettering woman has appeared before a court after an incident involving a hypodermic needle.

Kettering’s proactive police team arrested Katie Nolan, 32, of no fixed address, Kettering, on Thursday (March 7) and she appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (March 9), charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit theft from a shop, and making threats with a blade or sharply pointed article.

The charges relation to an incident at a store in Meadow Road, Kettering, on March 3, 2019 during which it is believed a shop worker was threatened with a hypodermic needle.

Nolan appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court to answer the charges and has been now remanded in custody ahead of her next court hearing next month.

Two Kettering men aged 31 and 22 arrested on suspicion of shoplifting-related offences have been released under investigation.

The condition of the shop worker is unknown.