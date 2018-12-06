Woman racially abused in Kettering

A woman was racially abused by an offender with a prominent black eye in Kettering.

The incident took place in Lower Street, near to the Morrisons traffic lights, at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, November 28.

The offender is described as a white female in her late teens or early 20s, 5ft 6in, of a very skinny build with blonde hair tied back.

She had a gaunt face, with a prominent black eye.

She was wearing a three-quarter-length tight-fitted coat, which was light in colour and had a hood attached.

She was with a man.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.