Woman punched in Kettering robbery

A woman was punched by a robber in an early morning Kettering attack.

The incident took place in Deeble Road just before 7.15am on Sunday, November 11.

The victim was walking to work in Deeble Road, close to the brook at the bottom of the dip, when she was approached by a man on a black bike who grabbed her handbag and tried to pull it from her.

When he was unsuccessful he punched her on the side of the head before making off across Valley Walk fields, towards the Grange estate.

A police spokesman said no arrests had been made but appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Witnesses should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.