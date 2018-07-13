Woman pulled to the ground and robbed in Kettering

A woman suffered minor injuries after being pulled to the floor and robbed in Kettering.

The incident happened between 11pm and 11.20pm on Friday, June 29, with police releasing details of the attack today (July 13).

The woman was walking in the area of Rockingham Road’s junction with Regent Street when two men approached her outside the Salvation Army building.

They pulled her to the floor before stealing cash and making off, leaving her with minor injuries.

The first offender is described as a white man, about 5ft 7in, of skinny build, with short dark brown hair and dark clothing.

He was also carrying a carrier bag which had an iron in.

The second offender is described as a white man in his mid to late 20s, of chubby build, about 5ft 7in, with a local accent.

Witnesses, or anyone with information or dash cam footage, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.