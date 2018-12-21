Woman physically assaulted and racially abused in Northampton supermarket

Officers have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with an incident at a Northampton supermarket.

A woman was walking into Morrison’s in Victoria Promenade when she was confronted and verbally abused by a woman.

Do you know this woman? Police are urging for this woman to come forward to help with their investigation.

A man then got involved and is reported to have made racist comments before physically assaulting her.

The alleged incident happened at about 1.45pm on Sunday, October 21, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Officers believe the people pictured may have information that will help the investigation and are asking them or anyone who recognises them, to contact police.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.