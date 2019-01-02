Woman knocked unconscious by hit and run driver in Wellingborough

A woman was knocked unconscious in a hit and run incident in Wellingborough on New Year's Eve.

Between 12.30pm and 1.20pm on Monday, December 31, the woman was injured in a collision in Butts Road, between St Crispin Avenue and Windsor Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "It is believed the woman was knocked unconscious after being in collision with a vehicle that failed to stop, and she may have been at the roadside for several minutes before regaining consciousness.

"She was then able to make her way to the nearby home of a relative and was taken hospital for treatment."

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.