Woman knocked unconscious after shoplifters target Corby supermarket

A woman was knocked unconscious after trying to tackle shoplifters in a Corby supermarket.

The member of staff hit her head in a struggle after the incident yesterday morning (Sunday).

Police were called to reports of three shoplifters at Morrisons in Oakley Road at about 10.30am.

A police spokesman said: “They were trying to steal bottles of alcohol.

“A staff member tried to stop them and in the struggle she slipped on liquid and was knocked unconscious after hitting her head.”

Paramedics were sent to the scene. A police spokesman said the woman didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

The force has since charged 35-year-old William Black, of no fixed abode, in connection with the incident.

A second person, a 47-year-old man, has been arrested.