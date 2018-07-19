Woman knocked over and kicked by motorcyclist in Northampton

A motorcyclist kicked a woman after knocking her over with his bike during an assault in Northampton.

Between 5pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday, July 18, a woman heard two motorcycles racing up and down the alleyway near her house in Mortar Pit Road, Rectory Farm.

She went outside to see what was going on and a verbal altercation ensued, ending with one of the motorcyclists riding towards her and knocking her to the ground before kicking her.

The offender is described as a white teenager aged 17-18, of slim build, wearing a white and red t-shirt and riding an off-road motorcycle.

The chassis of the bike was white in colour and the bike had wide tyres.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.