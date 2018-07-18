Woman killed in crash near Corby

A woman died after a crash between her car and a tipper lorry near Corby yesterday.

The crash took place in Oakley Road, between Rushton and Corby, at around 4pm on Tuesday, July 17.

A Scania Tipper lorry collided with a red Fiat 500.

The 27-year-old driver of the Fiat was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry was taken to University Hospital Coventry with minor injuries and has since been released.

Anyone that witnessed the collision or has any information is requested to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.