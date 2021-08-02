Woman in hospital with severe head injuries as car flips in crash between Northampton and Earls Barton

A woman in her 40s was rushed to hospital with severe head injuries following a two-car smash between Northampton and Earls Barton on Saturday (July 31).

Fire crews used cutting gear to free three people from one of vehicles after it overturned near the World's End pub in Ecton at 5.37pm.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue said: "The driver, a 60-year-old man and a woman in her 60s were both taken to Northampton General Hospital with minor injuries to their arms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday's smash happened on this stretch of the A4500 near the World's End pub

"Another woman, in her 40s, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with severe head injuries."

The A4500 was closed for several hours as fire crews from Mereway, Moulton and Earls Barton all attended the scene.