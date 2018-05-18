Woman in her 80s victim of Wellingborough fraud

A woman in her 80s was the victim of fraud after shopping in a Wellingborough supermarket.

The victim had been shopping in Sainsburys, Northampton Road, when it’s believed offenders took a note of the victim’s PIN.

It is then believed the offenders followed the woman home before distracting her with a map and taking her credit card.

The offenders went on to spend a large amount of money in Wellingborough and Rugby.

The theft took place on March 15, with police releasing images of two woman they want to speak to today (May 18).

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may recognise the man and woman pictured as it’s believed they may be able to assist their enquiries.

Anyone who can help police should call them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.