Woman hit on the head and sustains concussion before being robbed of her bus ticket in Northampton

A woman was robbed of her bus pass and struck on the back of her head in Northampton.

The incident happened on Monday, February 5 at about 6.45am, in St. Katherine’s Street when a woman was walking to the bus station via the small park area between St. Katherine’s Street and the Park Inn Hotel.

A pair of men approached her and asked for a cigarette to which she declined and walked away.

A few seconds later she felt a sharp blow to the back of her head and upon turning around, she saw one of the men slash at her with a sharp object.

They then stole items from her including cash and her bus ticket. The woman sustained concussion, has a bruised cheekbone and scratches to her face.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The first offender is described as a white man in his late 30s, about 5ft 6in, of slim build.

"He had short, dark brown hair with slight stubble and wore a dark-coloured puffer coat, dark-coloured jeans and shiny black trainers.

"The second offender is described as a white man in his late 30s, about 6ft, of muscular build, with short, dark hair. Both men spoke with an Eastern European accent."

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.