Woman fined for driving THROUGH notorious Corby car park without stopping

A driver in Corby was given a £100 parking charge notice for driving into the former Co-op car park – and then driving straight out again.

Professional netball coach Debbie Edwards, who lives on the town’s Oakley Vale estate, has used the car park in Alexandra Road as a cut-through most Wednesdays for the past few years.

She normally parks in the Oasis car park on the opposite side of the road then when she’s done in town, drives over the road, through the car park to the rear of George Street where she makes a brief stop to make a collection as part of her part-time ironing business.

She says she has never stopped in the former Co-op car park, which is now run by Smart Parking since the shop shut two years ago.

Yet she was sent a parking charge notice of £100, reduced to £60 if paid within a strict time limit, for the time she spent in the car park on February 14.

Smart Parking says she spent 12 minutes in the car park, but Debbie says she was no more than a few seconds, and that the timing on the cameras must be incorrect.

She said: “I never, ever park in there.

“I did cut through the car park but I was all of about 20 seconds. There’s no way I was 12 minutes.”

Debbie has now formally appealed against the issuing of her ticket.

Smart Parking did not comment when approached by the Northants Telegraph.

Many motorists have complained to the Northants Telegraph that they have been given unfair tickets since the firm began operating.

Reporters have repeatedly taken on the cases and the firm has backed down on several occasions.

When the car park first started charging, many drivers tried to use a legal loophole to try to get their tickets written off.

The Northants Telegraph asked Smart Parking to automatically write off the tickets, but the firm refused.