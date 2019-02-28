Woman assaulted in Kettering’s town centre

A man threw stones at a woman before making a lewd gesture at her in Kettering.

The victim was walking along the High Street/Sheep Street area of Kettering at around 2.15pm on Friday, February 22, when she was approached by a man.

It is alleged that he threw stones at her before making a lewd gesture and inappropriate comments.

It’s believed that a number of people were in the area at the time, including a man who intervened, and officers are encouraging him or anyone who witnessed anything to come forward.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.