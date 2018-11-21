Woman arrested after alleged assault on school pupils in Wellingborough

A 36-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting school children aged 11 and 12.

Northamptonshire Police received numerous calls reporting the incident on Brickhill Road, Wellingborough, which happened at about 3.20pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Brickhill Road (Picture: Google)

Seven officers attended the area on an emergency response.

None of the children required medical attention and the woman remains in police custody.

Anyone with information, or any footage, should call contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference 18000562034, or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Officers from the neighbourhood policing team will be completing patrols around Brickhill Road.