Woman 'allegedly assaulted' in Northampton park

Police have published an appeal asking for witnesses to come forward if they saw 'anything suspicious' take place at a park in Northampton.

The incident happened at the Racecourse on Tuesday, September 25, sometime between 7pm and 8pm, where a woman was allegedly assaulted, Northamptonshire Police today said.

If anyone was in the area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious, they are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.