Wollaston sculptor’s St George’s Day grand tour

A talented sculptor from Wollaston plans to celebrate St George’s Day – by taking a tour of some of the area’s pubs.

Mick Henson said: “Over the past seven years I’ve celebrated St George’s Day in a fun and positive way.

“It is important for me to express the pride I feel living in a country with all the opportunities and benefits we have.

“I try to give the day more of a carnival atmosphere than just a flag-waving day.

“St George is a robot knight of the future and the dragon is multi-coloured.

“Each year they would have a different theme – the first year he was a hippie, over the years he’s been everything from a caveman to a biker in a crash helmet.

“In previous years St George would be put in Northampton Market Square for a week before the big day and on the 23rd we would then drive round with the dragon float.

“Unfortunately last year the float had to be dismantled. So this year the van is painted in all the dragons and Georges from previous years so now for the first time I can tour around all of our local George and Dragon pubs and hotels in the area.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for quite a few years.

“On April 23 I will be starting of at the George and Dragon in Bedford town centre, then on to the George and dragon at Potton, from Potton to the George and Dragon at Eaton Socon and then on the George and Dragon at Raunds.

“From there to the Green Dragon in Higham Ferrers and on to the George at Wilby.

“We will then finish at Wicksteed Park in Kettering to meet up with the George sculpture.”

Mr Henson is unable to give precise timings of where he will be on April 23, but keep your eyes open – you’re sure to notice him!