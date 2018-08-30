Wollaston sculptor’s latest creation to go on show at Wellifest

A sculptor’s latest creation which stands at more than 8ft and is made from fire extinguishers will be unveiled in Wellingborough next month.

Mick Henson stepped forward to support WelliFest following a casting appeal by its organisers, the Wellingborough Business Improvement District (BID), for people to get involved.

The 8.5ft model will be on show at Wellifest

His latest creation, an 8.5ft model made from fire extinguishers, will be on display in Orient Way over the weekend of September 22 and 23.

John Cable, executive director of Wellingborough BID, said: “This latest sculpture is a real eye-catcher.

“Standing over 8ft tall and created entirely from bright red fire extinguishers, it really is a treat for the eyes.”

Firefighters from Wellingborough fire brigade will be in attendance, behind The Pagoda, together with a fire engine to provide a series of fire prevention talks at time slots over the festival.

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before thanks to an £8,200 National Lottery cash boost.

Mr Cable added: “An action-packed programme of events is beginning to take shape and we would love for everyone to support this feel-good event.”

Sculptor Mick Henson, from Wollaston, has been working on the model for a number of years.

He said: “It has taken a long time to create, largely due to the process of accumulating the extinguishers, which vary in size from three litres to nine litres.

“I’m hoping the model’s arms will create a talking point and a few surprises with one ejecting water and the other foam.

“Visitors will be given the opportunity to name the model in a competition run by the event organisers, so now’s the time to get your thinking cap on.”

Wellingborough childhood cancer charity Chelsea’s Angels will be offering face painting and a raffle in Market Street while other organisations including Wellingborough Museum, Wellingborough Mind, the Swansgate Centre, Fit4Less

Gym, Laser Maze, Jamrock Food, the Hind Hotel and Hart Family Brewers are all confirmed to be taking part.

A traders’ market with activities for children will be taking place in Croyland Garden and a modified car show, organised by Silver Street business Vision Vape, will take place on the Market Square.

Mick Henson’s steel and fibreglass sculptures can be found outside public buildings, gardens and galleries in Northampton as well as in the grounds of Wicksteed Park in Kettering and surrounding areas.

Anyone interested in getting involved in Wellifest can email info@discoverwellingborough.co.uk.