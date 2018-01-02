Wollaston sculptor joins the fight to save libraries at risk of closure

A man who made a sculpture to promote county libraries 15 years ago is bringing it out again amid the threat of closures.

Mick Henson, who was behind Wellingborough’s ‘Black Prince’ sculpture used to promote the town’s medieval festival in the summer, will be using another piece of his work to promote the county’s libraries.

Mick pictured with the sculpture in the newspaper back in 2004

It comes as Northamptonshire County Council is consulting on proposals which could see up to 28 libraries close as part of cuts to save millions of pounds.

Mick is from Wollaston, one of the libraries which could be affected by the proposals.

He said: “Over the past few years I’ve seen many of the services and institutions that make me proud to be British slowly eroded away.

“There’s not a county in the country that’s not been affected by the cuts with health and education taking the main brunt.”

Mick first used his Studying Student sculpture to promote the facilities at county libraries for youngsters 15 years ago.

And he is hoping it can once again be used to highlight the services available there.

Mick will be in Northampton and Wellingborough town centres with the Studying Student sculpture on January 6 and 7 giving out leaflets about the proposed library closures.

He will also be encouraging people to take part in the county council’s consultation on the proposals.

Mick worked as a full-time sculptor for many years before going back into the shoe industry last January.